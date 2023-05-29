Recent developments with Kornit Digital Ltd. (KRNT) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.65 cents.

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ: KRNT) on May 26, 2023, started off the session at the price of $22.99, soaring 1.70% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $23.61 and dropped to $22.98 before settling in for the closing price of $22.92. Within the past 52 weeks, KRNT’s price has moved between $16.19 and $44.37.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Industrials sector saw sales topped by 18.90%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -597.00%. With a float of $49.57 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $49.89 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 934 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +29.72, operating margin of -37.10, and the pretax margin is -22.69.

Kornit Digital Ltd. (KRNT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Specialty Industrial Machinery industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Kornit Digital Ltd. is 0.09%, while institutional ownership is 98.80%.

Kornit Digital Ltd. (KRNT) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.28) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -31.75 while generating a return on equity of -8.84. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -597.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -2.80% during the next five years compared to 55.53% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ: KRNT) Trading Performance Indicators

Kornit Digital Ltd. (KRNT) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 7.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.86.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.86, a number that is poised to hit -0.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Kornit Digital Ltd. (KRNT)

The latest stats from [Kornit Digital Ltd., KRNT] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.22 million was inferior to 0.36 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 46.01%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.07.

During the past 100 days, Kornit Digital Ltd.’s (KRNT) raw stochastic average was set at 52.62%, which indicates a significant decrease from 83.46% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 57.88% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 59.42% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $19.43, while its 200-day Moving Average is $24.08. Now, the first resistance to watch is $23.62. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $23.93. The third major resistance level sits at $24.25. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $22.99, it is likely to go to the next support level at $22.67. The third support level lies at $22.36 if the price breaches the second support level.

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ: KRNT) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.15 billion based on 49,953K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 271,520 K and income totals -79,070 K. The company made 47,780 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -18,930 K in sales during its previous quarter.