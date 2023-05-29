Recent developments with PolyMet Mining Corp. (PLM) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 0.47 cents.

PolyMet Mining Corp. (AMEX: PLM) kicked off on May 26, 2023, at the price of $1.45, down -1.36% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.50 and dropped to $1.45 before settling in for the closing price of $1.47. Over the past 52 weeks, PLM has traded in a range of $1.46-$3.43.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -117.70%. With a float of $29.05 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $101.71 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 21 employees.

PolyMet Mining Corp. (PLM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Other Industrial Metals & Mining Industry. The insider ownership of PolyMet Mining Corp. is 22.00%, while institutional ownership is 7.40%.

PolyMet Mining Corp. (PLM) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2018, the organization reported -$0.01 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.01) by $0. This company achieved a return on equity of -9.90. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -117.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to -1.20% drop over the previous five years of trading.

PolyMet Mining Corp. (AMEX: PLM) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at PolyMet Mining Corp.’s (PLM) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.30

Technical Analysis of PolyMet Mining Corp. (PLM)

PolyMet Mining Corp. (AMEX: PLM) saw its 5-day average volume 0.11 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.11 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.22%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, PolyMet Mining Corp.’s (PLM) raw stochastic average was set at 0.00%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.12% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 45.72% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.8808, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.5869. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.4833 in the near term. At $1.5167, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.5333. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.4333, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.4167. The third support level lies at $1.3833 if the price breaches the second support level.

PolyMet Mining Corp. (AMEX: PLM) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 286.10 million has total of 101,689K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -34,090 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -5,280 K.