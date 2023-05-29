Recent developments with Quipt Home Medical Corp. (QIPT) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.44 cents.

A new trading day began on May 26, 2023, with Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ: QIPT) stock priced at $5.15, up 0.97% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.25 and dropped to $5.12 before settling in for the closing price of $5.17. QIPT’s price has ranged from $3.89 to $7.26 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales topped by 12.90%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 165.70%. With a float of $33.31 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $35.86 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 800 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +59.78, operating margin of +0.49, and the pretax margin is +2.10.

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (QIPT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. The insider ownership of Quipt Home Medical Corp. is 3.66%, while institutional ownership is 31.59%.

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (QIPT) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.02 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +3.46 while generating a return on equity of 6.74. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 165.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ: QIPT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Quipt Home Medical Corp.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.23. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.15.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.06, a number that is poised to hit 0.00 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.11 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Quipt Home Medical Corp. (QIPT)

The latest stats from [Quipt Home Medical Corp., QIPT] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.3 million was superior to 0.14 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 5.39%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.28.

During the past 100 days, Quipt Home Medical Corp.’s (QIPT) raw stochastic average was set at 13.56%, which indicates a significant increase from 7.24% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 45.60% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 47.19% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.28, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.35. Now, the first resistance to watch is $5.27. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $5.33. The third major resistance level sits at $5.40. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.14, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.07. The third support level lies at $5.01 if the price breaches the second support level.

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ: QIPT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 295.50 million, the company has a total of 41,792K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 139,860 K while annual income is 4,840 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 58,120 K while its latest quarter income was -750 K.