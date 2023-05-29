Recent developments with Spruce Power Holding Corporation (SPRU) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.20 cents.

A new trading day began on May 26, 2023, with Spruce Power Holding Corporation (NYSE: SPRU) stock priced at $0.76, down -4.00% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.76 and dropped to $0.702 before settling in for the closing price of $0.74. SPRU’s price has ranged from $0.55 to $1.60 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -294.60%. With a float of $94.36 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $146.21 million.

In an organization with 318 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +57.11, operating margin of -258.14, and the pretax margin is -227.12.

Spruce Power Holding Corporation (SPRU) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Solar Industry. The insider ownership of Spruce Power Holding Corporation is 2.00%, while institutional ownership is 31.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 18, was worth 16,596. In this transaction Director of this company bought 20,000 shares at a rate of $0.83, taking the stock ownership to the 281,935 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 17, when Company’s President and CEO bought 50,000 for $0.80, making the entire transaction worth $39,870. This insider now owns 1,586,862 shares in total.

Spruce Power Holding Corporation (SPRU) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.08 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -232.04 while generating a return on equity of -16.77. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -294.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Spruce Power Holding Corporation (NYSE: SPRU) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Spruce Power Holding Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.02.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.37

Technical Analysis of Spruce Power Holding Corporation (SPRU)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.4 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.49 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 34.60%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, Spruce Power Holding Corporation’s (SPRU) raw stochastic average was set at 16.00%, which indicates a significant decrease from 34.51% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 83.81% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 86.23% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7681, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9602. However, in the short run, Spruce Power Holding Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.7460. Second resistance stands at $0.7820. The third major resistance level sits at $0.8040. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6880, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6660. The third support level lies at $0.6300 if the price breaches the second support level.

Spruce Power Holding Corporation (NYSE: SPRU) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 110.40 million, the company has a total of 147,931K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 23,190 K while annual income is -93,930 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 18,100 K while its latest quarter income was -19,400 K.