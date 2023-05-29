Recent developments with SurgePays Inc. (SURG) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.47 cents.

SurgePays Inc. (NASDAQ: SURG) on May 26, 2023, started off the session at the price of $6.48, plunging -0.30% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.8481 and dropped to $6.48 before settling in for the closing price of $6.64. Within the past 52 weeks, SURG’s price has moved between $3.88 and $7.61.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 55.30% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 98.20%. With a float of $8.04 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $14.13 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 20 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +10.31, operating margin of +0.52, and the pretax margin is -0.46.

SurgePays Inc. (SURG) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Application industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of SurgePays Inc. is 27.60%, while institutional ownership is 8.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 31, was worth 21,500. In this transaction CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of this company bought 5,000 shares at a rate of $4.30, taking the stock ownership to the 3,452,694 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 18, when Company’s CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER bought 7,000 for $4.77, making the entire transaction worth $33,360. This insider now owns 3,449,694 shares in total.

SurgePays Inc. (SURG) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.03) by $0.34. This company achieved a net margin of -0.56 while generating a return on equity of -15.94. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 98.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

SurgePays Inc. (NASDAQ: SURG) Trading Performance Indicators

SurgePays Inc. (SURG) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.70. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 14.03.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.35, a number that is poised to hit 0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.27 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SurgePays Inc. (SURG)

SurgePays Inc. (NASDAQ: SURG) saw its 5-day average volume 0.3 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.12 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 78.36%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.48.

During the past 100 days, SurgePays Inc.’s (SURG) raw stochastic average was set at 83.80%, which indicates a significant increase from 81.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 112.76% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 68.12% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.89, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.41. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $6.82 in the near term. At $7.02, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $7.19. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.45, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.28. The third support level lies at $6.08 if the price breaches the second support level.

SurgePays Inc. (NASDAQ: SURG) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 94.00 million based on 14,162K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 121,540 K and income totals -680 K. The company made 34,780 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 4,550 K in sales during its previous quarter.