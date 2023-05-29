Red Rock Resorts Inc. (RRR) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -3.12%

May 26, 2023, Red Rock Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ: RRR) trading session started at the price of $45.58, that was -0.02% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $45.92 and dropped to $45.12 before settling in for the closing price of $45.64. A 52-week range for RRR has been $30.30 – $49.81.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales topped by 0.30%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 61.70%. With a float of $53.14 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $57.65 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 7850 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +56.90, operating margin of +35.68, and the pretax margin is +26.14.

Red Rock Resorts Inc. (RRR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Red Rock Resorts Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Red Rock Resorts Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 98.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 15, was worth 893,149. In this transaction EVP & Chief Operating Officer of this company sold 22,663 shares at a rate of $39.41, taking the stock ownership to the 111,214 shares.

Red Rock Resorts Inc. (RRR) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.53) by $0.22. This company achieved a net margin of +12.35 while generating a return on equity of 397.87. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.61 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 61.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.80% during the next five years compared to 26.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Red Rock Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ: RRR) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Red Rock Resorts Inc. (RRR) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.85, a number that is poised to hit 0.64 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.78 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Red Rock Resorts Inc. (RRR)

The latest stats from [Red Rock Resorts Inc., RRR] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.5 million was superior to 0.45 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.37%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.35.

During the past 100 days, Red Rock Resorts Inc.’s (RRR) raw stochastic average was set at 55.01%, which indicates a significant increase from 39.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.19% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 29.55% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $45.34, while its 200-day Moving Average is $42.62. Now, the first resistance to watch is $45.99. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $46.36. The third major resistance level sits at $46.79. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $45.19, it is likely to go to the next support level at $44.76. The third support level lies at $44.39 if the price breaches the second support level.

Red Rock Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ: RRR) Key Stats

There are 104,187K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 4.76 billion. As of now, sales total 1,664 M while income totals 205,460 K. Its latest quarter income was 433,640 K while its last quarter net income were 44,680 K.