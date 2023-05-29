REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) volume exceeds 0.17 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

A new trading day began on May 26, 2023, with REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ: REE) stock priced at $0.375, down -2.56% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.3953 and dropped to $0.375 before settling in for the closing price of $0.39. REE’s price has ranged from $0.27 to $1.74 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 82.90%. With a float of $202.33 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $297.82 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 291 workers is very important to gauge.

REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Recreational Vehicles Industry. The insider ownership of REE Automotive Ltd. is 21.32%, while institutional ownership is 23.40%.

REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.08 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a return on equity of -50.45. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 82.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ: REE) Trading Performance Indicators

Technical Analysis of REE Automotive Ltd. (REE)

The latest stats from [REE Automotive Ltd., REE] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.63 million was superior to 0.56 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 64.44%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, REE Automotive Ltd.’s (REE) raw stochastic average was set at 38.52%, which indicates a significant decrease from 60.75% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 64.45% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 91.79% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3302, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.5719. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.3919. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.4037. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4122. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3716, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3631. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.3513.

REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ: REE) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 128.00 million, the company has a total of 327,478K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -107,420 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -27,259 K.