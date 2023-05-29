Renalytix Plc (RNLX) 20 Days SMA touches 2.58%: The odds favor the bear

On May 26, 2023, Renalytix Plc (NASDAQ: RNLX) opened at $2.1719, higher 7.48% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.65 and dropped to $2.11 before settling in for the closing price of $2.14. Price fluctuations for RNLX have ranged from $1.05 to $5.02 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -27.90% at the time writing. With a float of $22.64 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $37.45 million.

The firm has a total of 102 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +12.96, operating margin of -1790.67, and the pretax margin is -1523.60.

Renalytix Plc (RNLX) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Health Information Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Renalytix Plc is 9.10%, while institutional ownership is 13.10%.

Renalytix Plc (RNLX) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted -$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.14) by -$0.14. This company achieved a net margin of -1524.44 while generating a return on equity of -88.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -27.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Renalytix Plc (NASDAQ: RNLX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Renalytix Plc (RNLX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 25.18.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.14, a number that is poised to hit -0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.57 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Renalytix Plc (RNLX)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Renalytix Plc, RNLX], we can find that recorded value of 59780.0 was better than the volume posted last year of 45572.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 36.62%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.19.

During the past 100 days, Renalytix Plc’s (RNLX) raw stochastic average was set at 27.03%, which indicates a significant decrease from 43.55% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 49.53% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 80.12% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.28, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.15. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.60. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.89. The third major resistance level sits at $3.14. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.06, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.81. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.52.

Renalytix Plc (NASDAQ: RNLX) Key Stats

There are currently 46,891K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 95.70 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,970 K according to its annual income of -45,280 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,190 K and its income totaled -10,440 K.