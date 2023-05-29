ScanSource Inc. (SCSC)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

ScanSource Inc. (NASDAQ: SCSC) on May 26, 2023, started off the session at the price of $28.80, soaring 1.95% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $29.47 and dropped to $28.80 before settling in for the closing price of $28.74. Within the past 52 weeks, SCSC’s price has moved between $25.75 and $39.99.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales slided by -0.20%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 93.60%. With a float of $24.83 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $25.20 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 2700 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +11.26, operating margin of +3.46, and the pretax margin is +3.36.

ScanSource Inc. (SCSC) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Electronics & Computer Distribution industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of ScanSource Inc. is 1.90%, while institutional ownership is 97.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 20, was worth 73,600. In this transaction President & CRO of this company sold 2,500 shares at a rate of $29.44, taking the stock ownership to the 94,610 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 15, when Company’s President & CRO sold 2,518 for $32.00, making the entire transaction worth $80,576. This insider now owns 106,665 shares in total.

ScanSource Inc. (SCSC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.91) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +2.51 while generating a return on equity of 11.54. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 93.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.00% during the next five years compared to 4.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

ScanSource Inc. (NASDAQ: SCSC) Trading Performance Indicators

ScanSource Inc. (SCSC) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.19.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.57, a number that is poised to hit 0.91 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.26 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ScanSource Inc. (SCSC)

The latest stats from [ScanSource Inc., SCSC] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.14 million was superior to 0.1 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 34.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.78.

During the past 100 days, ScanSource Inc.’s (SCSC) raw stochastic average was set at 33.76%, which indicates a significant decrease from 80.42% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.00% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 29.82% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $28.65, while its 200-day Moving Average is $29.80. Now, the first resistance to watch is $29.58. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $29.86. The third major resistance level sits at $30.25. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $28.91, it is likely to go to the next support level at $28.52. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $28.24.

ScanSource Inc. (NASDAQ: SCSC) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 715.51 million based on 24,900K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 3,530 M and income totals 88,800 K. The company made 885,520 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 21,220 K in sales during its previous quarter.