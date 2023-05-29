Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL) volume exceeds 0.23 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SEEL) on May 26, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.9001, soaring 2.19% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.96 and dropped to $0.8801 before settling in for the closing price of $0.91. Within the past 52 weeks, SEEL’s price has moved between $0.58 and $1.52.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 4.80%. With a float of $103.97 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $112.52 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 16 employees.

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. is 2.81%, while institutional ownership is 28.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 01, was worth 9,789. In this transaction Director of this company bought 16,000 shares at a rate of $0.61, taking the stock ownership to the 16,000 shares.

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.11) by -$0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 4.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SEEL) Trading Performance Indicators

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 137.86.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.68, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.41 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL)

Looking closely at Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SEEL), its last 5-days average volume was 0.37 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.5 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 26.54%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s (SEEL) raw stochastic average was set at 66.33%, which indicates a significant increase from 43.88% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 84.59% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 79.33% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7935, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.8852. However, in the short run, Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.9632. Second resistance stands at $1.0016. The third major resistance level sits at $1.0431. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8833, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8418. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.8034.

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SEEL) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 110.29 million based on 121,811K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 0 K and income totals -73,530 K. The company made 810 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -13,430 K in sales during its previous quarter.