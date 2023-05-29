Similarweb Ltd. (SMWB) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 17.11%

On May 26, 2023, Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE: SMWB) opened at $6.07, higher 2.50% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.37 and dropped to $5.99 before settling in for the closing price of $6.01. Price fluctuations for SMWB have ranged from $4.37 to $10.82 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 14.80% at the time writing. With a float of $52.23 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $76.86 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 1017 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +72.56, operating margin of -44.39, and the pretax margin is -43.03.

Similarweb Ltd. (SMWB) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Similarweb Ltd. is 26.81%, while institutional ownership is 35.90%.

Similarweb Ltd. (SMWB) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.16) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of -43.30 while generating a return on equity of -156.57. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 14.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE: SMWB) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Similarweb Ltd. (SMWB). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.92, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Similarweb Ltd. (SMWB)

The latest stats from [Similarweb Ltd., SMWB] show that its last 5-days average volume of 91380.0 was inferior to 0.12 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 90.28%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.38.

During the past 100 days, Similarweb Ltd.’s (SMWB) raw stochastic average was set at 47.75%, which indicates a significant decrease from 85.81% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 61.97% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 59.57% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.85, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.27. Now, the first resistance to watch is $6.36. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $6.55. The third major resistance level sits at $6.74. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.98, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.79. The third support level lies at $5.60 if the price breaches the second support level.

Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE: SMWB) Key Stats

There are currently 74,290K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 464.22 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 193,230 K according to its annual income of -83,660 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 52,750 K and its income totaled -11,830 K.