SJW Group (SJW) kicked off at the price of $76.14: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

On May 26, 2023, SJW Group (NYSE: SJW) opened at $74.70, higher 1.81% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $76.425 and dropped to $74.70 before settling in for the closing price of $74.79. Price fluctuations for SJW have ranged from $55.74 to $83.88 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Utilities Sector giant was 9.80%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 19.30% at the time writing. With a float of $26.84 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $30.94 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 757 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +45.35, operating margin of +20.36, and the pretax margin is +13.26.

SJW Group (SJW) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Utilities – Regulated Water industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of SJW Group is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 77.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 03, was worth 59,075. In this transaction Director of this company sold 777 shares at a rate of $76.03, taking the stock ownership to the 3,184 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 27, when Company’s President of CTWS sold 725 for $76.09, making the entire transaction worth $55,165. This insider now owns 7,038 shares in total.

SJW Group (SJW) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.18) by $0.19. This company achieved a net margin of +11.89 while generating a return on equity of 6.88. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.95 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 19.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.10% during the next five years compared to -2.50% drop over the previous five years of trading.

SJW Group (NYSE: SJW) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for SJW Group (SJW). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.71.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.67, a number that is poised to hit 0.58 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.68 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SJW Group (SJW)

Looking closely at SJW Group (NYSE: SJW), its last 5-days average volume was 0.15 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.29 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 44.69%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.59.

During the past 100 days, SJW Group’s (SJW) raw stochastic average was set at 38.56%, which indicates a significant decrease from 56.22% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.66% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 22.49% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $76.68, while its 200-day Moving Average is $73.11. However, in the short run, SJW Group’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $76.81. Second resistance stands at $77.48. The third major resistance level sits at $78.54. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $75.08, it is likely to go to the next support level at $74.03. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $73.36.

SJW Group (NYSE: SJW) Key Stats

There are currently 31,427K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.35 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 620,700 K according to its annual income of 73,830 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 137,300 K and its income totaled 11,530 K.