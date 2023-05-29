Search
Soluna Holdings Inc. (SLNH) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -19.94%

Soluna Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SLNH) on May 26, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.1889, plunging -8.44% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.2028 and dropped to $0.166 before settling in for the closing price of $0.18. Within the past 52 weeks, SLNH’s price has moved between $0.17 and $8.85.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales topped by 32.20%. With a float of $15.73 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $27.02 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 54 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -27.88, operating margin of -128.45, and the pretax margin is -379.59.

Soluna Holdings Inc. (SLNH) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Information Technology Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Soluna Holdings Inc. is 6.30%, while institutional ownership is 13.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 02, was worth 28,860. In this transaction Director of this company bought 9,000 shares at a rate of $3.21, taking the stock ownership to the 49,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 24, when Company’s Director bought 7,657 for $3.26, making the entire transaction worth $24,968. This insider now owns 333,407 shares in total.

Soluna Holdings Inc. (SLNH) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -373.55 while generating a return on equity of -160.53. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Soluna Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SLNH) Trading Performance Indicators

Soluna Holdings Inc. (SLNH) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.38.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -5.76

Technical Analysis of Soluna Holdings Inc. (SLNH)

The latest stats from [Soluna Holdings Inc., SLNH] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.2 million was inferior to 0.6 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Soluna Holdings Inc.’s (SLNH) raw stochastic average was set at 0.17%, which indicates a significant decrease from 1.48% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 78.59% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 134.16% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2378, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9624. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.1912. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.2154. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2280. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1544, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1418. The third support level lies at $0.1176 if the price breaches the second support level.

Soluna Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SLNH) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 10.70 million based on 27,014K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 28,550 K and income totals -98,720 K. The company made 3,080 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -7,060 K in sales during its previous quarter.

