Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (STBX) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 7,194 K

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: STBX) on May 26, 2023, started off the session at the price of $2.62, soaring 3.05% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.75 and dropped to $2.62 before settling in for the closing price of $2.62. Within the past 52 weeks, STBX’s price has moved between $1.37 and $46.21.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 176.20%. With a float of $16.00 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $40.55 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 21 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +98.11, operating margin of +67.58, and the pretax margin is +67.59.

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (STBX) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Internet Content & Information industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. is 71.85%, while institutional ownership is 0.30%.

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (STBX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of +45.72 while generating a return on equity of 308.38.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 176.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: STBX) Trading Performance Indicators

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (STBX) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 12.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 16.52.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.09

Technical Analysis of Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (STBX)

The latest stats from [Starbox Group Holdings Ltd., STBX] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.34 million was inferior to 0.38 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.36%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.26.

During the past 100 days, Starbox Group Holdings Ltd.’s (STBX) raw stochastic average was set at 40.30%, which indicates a significant increase from 11.82% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 71.10% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 104.27% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.76. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.82. The third major resistance level sits at $2.89. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.63, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.56. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.50.

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: STBX) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 118.91 million based on 54,375K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 7,194 K and income totals 3,602 K.