Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (SCM) is expecting -11.42% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE: SCM) on May 26, 2023, started off the session at the price of $14.02, plunging -0.99% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.09 and dropped to $13.86 before settling in for the closing price of $14.10. Within the past 52 weeks, SCM’s price has moved between $10.90 and $16.08.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 26.70%. With a float of $19.72 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $20.84 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +77.18, operating margin of +51.21, and the pretax margin is +20.14.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (SCM) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Asset Management industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is 5.37%, while institutional ownership is 11.99%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 17, was worth 199,113. In this transaction Director of this company bought 17,543 shares at a rate of $11.35, taking the stock ownership to the 182,565 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 16, when Company’s President and CEO bought 6,000 for $11.44, making the entire transaction worth $68,659. This insider now owns 632,592 shares in total.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (SCM) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.44) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +18.40 while generating a return on equity of 5.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.47 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 26.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE: SCM) Trading Performance Indicators

Technical Analysis of Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (SCM)

Looking closely at Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE: SCM), its last 5-days average volume was 0.2 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.12 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.16%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.29.

During the past 100 days, Stellus Capital Investment Corporation’s (SCM) raw stochastic average was set at 28.38%, which indicates a significant increase from 8.06% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 16.63% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 24.61% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.24, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.80. However, in the short run, Stellus Capital Investment Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $14.08. Second resistance stands at $14.20. The third major resistance level sits at $14.31. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.85, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.74. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $13.62.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE: SCM) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 290.87 million based on 20,836K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 75,110 K and income totals 14,490 K. The company made 24,080 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 4,740 K in sales during its previous quarter.