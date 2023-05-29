Stereotaxis Inc. (STXS) posted a -1.33% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

May 26, 2023, Stereotaxis Inc. (AMEX: STXS) trading session started at the price of $2.12, that was 5.71% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.23 and dropped to $2.05 before settling in for the closing price of $2.10. A 52-week range for STXS has been $1.55 – $2.75.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -2.00% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -61.70%. With a float of $63.24 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $76.50 million.

The firm has a total of 130 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +65.62, operating margin of -66.71, and the pretax margin is -64.99.

Stereotaxis Inc. (STXS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Stereotaxis Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Stereotaxis Inc. is 2.20%, while institutional ownership is 49.00%.

Stereotaxis Inc. (STXS) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -64.99 while generating a return on equity of -51.27. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 62.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -61.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Stereotaxis Inc. (AMEX: STXS) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Stereotaxis Inc. (STXS) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.12.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.27, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.18 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Stereotaxis Inc. (STXS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Stereotaxis Inc., STXS], we can find that recorded value of 0.36 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.23 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 69.07%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.15.

During the past 100 days, Stereotaxis Inc.’s (STXS) raw stochastic average was set at 53.94%, which indicates a significant decrease from 79.35% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 128.10% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 70.50% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.85, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.05. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.28. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.35. The third major resistance level sits at $2.46. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.10, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.99. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.92.

Stereotaxis Inc. (AMEX: STXS) Key Stats

There are 80,678K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 169.41 million. As of now, sales total 28,150 K while income totals -18,290 K. Its latest quarter income was 6,550 K while its last quarter net income were -5,350 K.