Suburban Propane Partners L.P. (SPH) plunged -1.41 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

May 26, 2023, Suburban Propane Partners L.P. (NYSE: SPH) trading session started at the price of $14.81, that was -1.41% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.9103 and dropped to $14.705 before settling in for the closing price of $14.93. A 52-week range for SPH has been $14.40 – $17.62.

A company in the Utilities sector has jumped its sales by 4.80% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 12.50%. With a float of $61.68 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $63.92 million.

In an organization with 3174 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +21.05, operating margin of +15.60, and the pretax margin is +9.33.

Suburban Propane Partners L.P. (SPH) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Suburban Propane Partners L.P. stocks. The insider ownership of Suburban Propane Partners L.P. is 2.90%, while institutional ownership is 20.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 01, was worth 63,238. In this transaction Vice President-Product Supply of this company sold 3,882 shares at a rate of $16.29, taking the stock ownership to the 47,773 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 22, when Company’s SVP-Prod.Sup,Purch.&Log.s sold 12,500 for $16.03, making the entire transaction worth $200,375. This insider now owns 164,113 shares in total.

Suburban Propane Partners L.P. (SPH) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $1.93) by -$0.31. This company achieved a net margin of +9.30 while generating a return on equity of 30.27. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.44 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 12.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.00% during the next five years compared to 28.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Suburban Propane Partners L.P. (NYSE: SPH) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Suburban Propane Partners L.P. (SPH) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.65. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.27.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.41, a number that is poised to hit -0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.51 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Suburban Propane Partners L.P. (SPH)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.18 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.18 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 30.42%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.28.

During the past 100 days, Suburban Propane Partners L.P.’s (SPH) raw stochastic average was set at 15.14%, which indicates a significant increase from 2.56% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 20.60% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 18.16% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.19, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.75. However, in the short run, Suburban Propane Partners L.P.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $14.85. Second resistance stands at $14.98. The third major resistance level sits at $15.06. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.65, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.57. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $14.44.

Suburban Propane Partners L.P. (NYSE: SPH) Key Stats

There are 63,496K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 947.97 million. As of now, sales total 1,501 M while income totals 139,710 K. Its latest quarter income was 526,500 K while its last quarter net income were 104,480 K.