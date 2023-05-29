Search
Steve Mayer
Sunrise New Energy Co. Ltd. (EPOW) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -4.15% last month.

May 26, 2023, Sunrise New Energy Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: EPOW) trading session started at the price of $1.83, that was 1.71% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.11 and dropped to $1.83 before settling in for the closing price of $1.82. A 52-week range for EPOW has been $1.50 – $6.42.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -169.20%. With a float of $11.39 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $24.53 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 78 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +47.54, operating margin of -100.01, and the pretax margin is -120.81.

Sunrise New Energy Co. Ltd. (EPOW) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Sunrise New Energy Co. Ltd. stocks. The insider ownership of Sunrise New Energy Co. Ltd. is 53.56%, while institutional ownership is 0.10%.

Sunrise New Energy Co. Ltd. (EPOW) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -113.42 while generating a return on equity of -19.12.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -169.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Sunrise New Energy Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: EPOW) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Sunrise New Energy Co. Ltd. (EPOW) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.03.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.35

Technical Analysis of Sunrise New Energy Co. Ltd. (EPOW)

Sunrise New Energy Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: EPOW) saw its 5-day average volume 0.1 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.23 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.80%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.23.

During the past 100 days, Sunrise New Energy Co. Ltd.’s (EPOW) raw stochastic average was set at 4.98%, which indicates a significant decrease from 11.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 91.48% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 70.88% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.2770, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.9656. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.0300 in the near term. At $2.2100, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.3100. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.7500, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.6500. The third support level lies at $1.4700 if the price breaches the second support level.

Sunrise New Energy Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: EPOW) Key Stats

There are 25,362K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 44.60 million. As of now, sales total 38,130 K while income totals -22,400 K.

