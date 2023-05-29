T Stamp Inc. (IDAI) average volume reaches $720.44K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

On May 26, 2023, T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ: IDAI) opened at $1.67,. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.81 and dropped to $1.64 before settling in for the closing price of $1.73. Price fluctuations for IDAI have ranged from $1.24 to $10.70 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -31.30% at the time writing. With a float of $3.36 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $5.04 million.

The firm has a total of 78 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +52.73, operating margin of -224.30, and the pretax margin is -224.15.

T Stamp Inc. (IDAI) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of T Stamp Inc. is 35.63%, while institutional ownership is 5.50%.

T Stamp Inc. (IDAI) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.5 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.5) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -224.54 while generating a return on equity of -453.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -31.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ: IDAI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for T Stamp Inc. (IDAI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.87.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.67, a number that is poised to hit -0.31 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.42 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of T Stamp Inc. (IDAI)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [T Stamp Inc., IDAI], we can find that recorded value of 2.3 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.5 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 51.66%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.37.

During the past 100 days, T Stamp Inc.’s (IDAI) raw stochastic average was set at 6.57%, which indicates a significant decrease from 46.26% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 147.67% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 204.74% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.2244, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.8306. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.8133. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.8967. The third major resistance level sits at $1.9833. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.6433, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.5567. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.4733.

T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ: IDAI) Key Stats

There are currently 5,123K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 11.61 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 5,390 K according to its annual income of -12,090 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 460 K and its income totaled -2,550 K.