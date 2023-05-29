TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (TCBP) posted a 6.10% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ: TCBP) on May 26, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.82, soaring 1.17% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.89 and dropped to $0.8151 before settling in for the closing price of $0.86. Within the past 52 weeks, TCBP’s price has moved between $0.71 and $46.95.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 97.70%. With a float of $2.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.48 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 77 employees.

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (TCBP) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc is 11.74%, while institutional ownership is 12.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 30, was worth 350,000. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 70,000 shares at a rate of $5.00, taking the stock ownership to the 70,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 30, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 70,000 for $5.00, making the entire transaction worth $350,000. This insider now owns 382,963 shares in total.

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (TCBP) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -36.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 97.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ: TCBP) Trading Performance Indicators

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (TCBP) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.45.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.69 and is forecasted to reach -4.60 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (TCBP)

Looking closely at TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ: TCBP), its last 5-days average volume was 0.22 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.88 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 49.82%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.17.

During the past 100 days, TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc’s (TCBP) raw stochastic average was set at 1.80%, which indicates a significant decrease from 51.61% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 79.61% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 162.23% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.4459, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.0067. However, in the short run, TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.9016. Second resistance stands at $0.9333. The third major resistance level sits at $0.9765. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8267, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7835. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.7518.

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ: TCBP) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.10 million based on 950K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 4,760 K and income totals -1,720 K. The company made 495 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -3,900 K in sales during its previous quarter.