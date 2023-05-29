Terreno Realty Corporation (TRNO) is -1.91% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

May 26, 2023, Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE: TRNO) trading session started at the price of $59.56, that was 2.26% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $60.74 and dropped to $59.33 before settling in for the closing price of $59.38. A 52-week range for TRNO has been $50.36 – $67.03.

Annual sales at Real Estate sector company grew by 15.80% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 112.40%. With a float of $74.17 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $79.90 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 40 employees.

Terreno Realty Corporation (TRNO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Terreno Realty Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of Terreno Realty Corporation is 1.60%, while institutional ownership is 97.83%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 02, was worth 233,960. In this transaction Director of this company sold 4,000 shares at a rate of $58.49, taking the stock ownership to the 37,791 shares.

Terreno Realty Corporation (TRNO) Latest Financial update

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 60.72 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 112.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 22.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE: TRNO) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Terreno Realty Corporation (TRNO) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 17.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.63, a number that is poised to hit 0.32 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.44 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Terreno Realty Corporation (TRNO)

Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE: TRNO) saw its 5-day average volume 0.36 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.54 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.26%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.19.

During the past 100 days, Terreno Realty Corporation’s (TRNO) raw stochastic average was set at 41.11%, which indicates a significant decrease from 44.99% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 18.00% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 23.08% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $61.88, while its 200-day Moving Average is $60.08. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $61.20 in the near term. At $61.67, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $62.61. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $59.79, it is likely to go to the next support level at $58.85. The third support level lies at $58.38 if the price breaches the second support level.

Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE: TRNO) Key Stats

There are 83,258K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 4.94 billion. As of now, sales total 276,210 K while income totals 198,010 K. Its latest quarter income was 74,650 K while its last quarter net income were 23,330 K.