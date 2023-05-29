The Bancorp Inc. (TBBK) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 18.85% last month.

May 26, 2023, The Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: TBBK) trading session started at the price of $32.00, that was 2.16% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $33.56 and dropped to $32.00 before settling in for the closing price of $32.34. A 52-week range for TBBK has been $16.59 – $37.58.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 20.40% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 21.10%. With a float of $53.91 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $55.45 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 717 employees.

The Bancorp Inc. (TBBK) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward The Bancorp Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of The Bancorp Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 94.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 26, was worth 31,411. In this transaction Director of this company bought 972 shares at a rate of $32.32, taking the stock ownership to the 138,047 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 25, when Company’s Director bought 350 for $32.21, making the entire transaction worth $11,275. This insider now owns 137,075 shares in total.

The Bancorp Inc. (TBBK) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.76) by $0.12. This company achieved a net margin of +31.07 while generating a return on equity of 19.34. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.92 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 21.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.00% during the next five years compared to 29.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

The Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: TBBK) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what The Bancorp Inc. (TBBK) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.72. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 12.83.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.65, a number that is poised to hit 0.88 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Bancorp Inc. (TBBK)

The Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: TBBK) saw its 5-day average volume 0.37 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.39 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 91.22%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.30.

During the past 100 days, The Bancorp Inc.’s (TBBK) raw stochastic average was set at 63.54%, which indicates a significant decrease from 89.90% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 45.78% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 63.86% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $28.96, while its 200-day Moving Average is $28.50. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $33.73 in the near term. At $34.43, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $35.29. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $32.17, it is likely to go to the next support level at $31.31. The third support level lies at $30.61 if the price breaches the second support level.

The Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: TBBK) Key Stats

There are 54,691K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.77 billion. As of now, sales total 413,980 K while income totals 130,210 K. Its latest quarter income was 151,170 K while its last quarter net income were 49,120 K.