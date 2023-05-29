The Marcus Corporation (MCS) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 0.22 million

A new trading day began on May 26, 2023, with The Marcus Corporation (NYSE: MCS) stock priced at $15.65, down -1.02% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.715 and dropped to $15.41 before settling in for the closing price of $15.68. MCS’s price has ranged from $13.62 to $18.23 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Communication Services Sector giant was 0.70%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 72.50%. With a float of $23.62 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $31.57 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 8050 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +28.10, operating margin of +1.45, and the pretax margin is -0.29.

The Marcus Corporation (MCS) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Entertainment Industry. The insider ownership of The Marcus Corporation is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 117.91%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 28, was worth 48,324. In this transaction Director of this company sold 3,451 shares at a rate of $14.00, taking the stock ownership to the 1,618 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 05, when Company’s Sr Exec VP, Gen Counsel & Secy sold 12,500 for $17.71, making the entire transaction worth $221,358. This insider now owns 95,848 shares in total.

The Marcus Corporation (MCS) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.31 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -1.77 while generating a return on equity of -2.63. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 72.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to -17.60% drop over the previous five years of trading.

The Marcus Corporation (NYSE: MCS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are The Marcus Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.71. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 13.53.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.29, a number that is poised to hit 0.28 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.53 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Marcus Corporation (MCS)

Looking closely at The Marcus Corporation (NYSE: MCS), its last 5-days average volume was 0.27 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.35 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.76%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.40.

During the past 100 days, The Marcus Corporation’s (MCS) raw stochastic average was set at 35.04%, which indicates a significant increase from 10.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 15.46% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 26.93% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.41, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.68. However, in the short run, The Marcus Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $15.69. Second resistance stands at $15.85. The third major resistance level sits at $15.99. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.38, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.24. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $15.08.

The Marcus Corporation (NYSE: MCS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 496.64 million, the company has a total of 31,673K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 677,390 K while annual income is -11,970 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 152,280 K while its latest quarter income was -9,470 K.