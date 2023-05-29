TimkenSteel Corporation (TMST) volume exceeds 0.23 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

May 26, 2023, TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE: TMST) trading session started at the price of $17.65, that was 0.74% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $17.87 and dropped to $17.47 before settling in for the closing price of $17.57. A 52-week range for TMST has been $14.09 – $26.23.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -59.10%. With a float of $35.97 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $44.00 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 1700 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

TimkenSteel Corporation (TMST) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward TimkenSteel Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of TimkenSteel Corporation is 13.31%, while institutional ownership is 83.10%.

TimkenSteel Corporation (TMST) Recent Fiscal highlights

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 21.42 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -59.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE: TMST) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what TimkenSteel Corporation (TMST) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.59. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.72.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.68, a number that is poised to hit 0.56 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.92 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of TimkenSteel Corporation (TMST)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.39 million, its volume of 0.19 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 69.05%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.56.

During the past 100 days, TimkenSteel Corporation’s (TMST) raw stochastic average was set at 39.37%, which indicates a significant decrease from 73.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.52% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 42.69% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.50, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.62. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $17.89 in the near term. At $18.08, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $18.29. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.49, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.28. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $17.09.

TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE: TMST) Key Stats

There are 43,876K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 770.84 million. As of now, sales total 1,330 M while income totals 65,100 K. Its latest quarter income was 323,500 K while its last quarter net income were 14,400 K.