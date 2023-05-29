TLIS (Talis Biomedical Corporation) climbed 5.88 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Talis Biomedical Corporation (NASDAQ: TLIS) kicked off on May 26, 2023, at the price of $0.481, up 5.88% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.52 and dropped to $0.481 before settling in for the closing price of $0.49. Over the past 52 weeks, TLIS has traded in a range of $0.42-$1.20.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -118.40%. With a float of $24.03 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $27.47 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 242 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -447.43, operating margin of -3086.14, and the pretax margin is -3094.52.

Talis Biomedical Corporation (TLIS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. The insider ownership of Talis Biomedical Corporation is 10.17%, while institutional ownership is 47.30%.

Talis Biomedical Corporation (TLIS) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported -$1 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.68) by -$0.32. This company achieved a net margin of -3094.52 while generating a return on equity of -62.66. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.69 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -118.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Talis Biomedical Corporation (NASDAQ: TLIS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Talis Biomedical Corporation’s (TLIS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.75.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.22, a number that is poised to hit -0.69 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Talis Biomedical Corporation (TLIS)

Looking closely at Talis Biomedical Corporation (NASDAQ: TLIS), its last 5-days average volume was 0.41 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.11 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 56.77%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Talis Biomedical Corporation’s (TLIS) raw stochastic average was set at 40.37%, which indicates a significant decrease from 60.27% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 93.88% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 56.04% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4908, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.6101. However, in the short run, Talis Biomedical Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.5330. Second resistance stands at $0.5460. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5720. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4940, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4680. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.4550.

Talis Biomedical Corporation (NASDAQ: TLIS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 13.20 million has total of 26,880K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 4,810 K in contrast with the sum of -113,010 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,220 K and last quarter income was -17,830 K.