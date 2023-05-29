Search
Shaun Noe
Tootsie Roll Industries Inc. (TR) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 162,090 K

A new trading day began on May 26, 2023, with Tootsie Roll Industries Inc. (NYSE: TR) stock priced at $39.13, down -1.17% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $39.25 and dropped to $38.62 before settling in for the closing price of $39.16. TR’s price has ranged from $30.91 to $46.11 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Consumer Defensive sector company grew by 5.80% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 17.30%. With a float of $38.20 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $70.24 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2300 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +33.83, operating margin of +16.07, and the pretax margin is +14.29.

Tootsie Roll Industries Inc. (TR) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Confectioners Industry. The insider ownership of Tootsie Roll Industries Inc. is 36.91%, while institutional ownership is 30.80%.

Tootsie Roll Industries Inc. (TR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of +11.05 while generating a return on equity of 9.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 15.50 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 17.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.00% during the next five years compared to 5.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Tootsie Roll Industries Inc. (NYSE: TR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Tootsie Roll Industries Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.93. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5574.35.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.09

Technical Analysis of Tootsie Roll Industries Inc. (TR)

Tootsie Roll Industries Inc. (NYSE: TR) saw its 5-day average volume 0.12 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.13 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 77.40%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.93.

During the past 100 days, Tootsie Roll Industries Inc.’s (TR) raw stochastic average was set at 18.80%, which indicates a significant decrease from 58.23% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.89% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 24.41% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $41.98, while its 200-day Moving Average is $40.25. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $39.09 in the near term. At $39.49, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $39.72. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $38.46, it is likely to go to the next support level at $38.23. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $37.83.

Tootsie Roll Industries Inc. (NYSE: TR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.79 billion, the company has a total of 70,334K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 686,970 K while annual income is 75,940 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 162,090 K while its latest quarter income was 13,400 K.

