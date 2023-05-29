Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) average volume reaches $239.08K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

On May 26, 2023, Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE: TM) opened at $139.16, higher 0.34% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $140.44 and dropped to $139.08 before settling in for the closing price of $139.60. Price fluctuations for TM have ranged from $130.07 to $170.37 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Cyclical sector was 4.80%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -12.50% at the time writing. With a float of $1.36 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.36 billion.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 372817 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Auto Manufacturers industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Toyota Motor Corporation is 8.50%, while institutional ownership is 1.30%.

Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) Earnings and Forecasts

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -12.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.70% during the next five years compared to 1.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE: TM) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Toyota Motor Corporation (TM). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.85.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 12.81

Technical Analysis of Toyota Motor Corporation (TM)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.24 million, its volume of 0.2 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 25.15%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.70.

During the past 100 days, Toyota Motor Corporation’s (TM) raw stochastic average was set at 42.83%, which indicates a significant increase from 24.76% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 15.09% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 17.28% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $138.22, while its 200-day Moving Average is $140.92. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $140.65 in the near term. At $141.23, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $142.01. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $139.29, it is likely to go to the next support level at $138.51. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $137.93.

Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE: TM) Key Stats

There are currently 1,397,980K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 226.78 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 274,942 M according to its annual income of 18,140 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 73,278 M and its income totaled 4,176 M.