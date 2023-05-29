TransAlta Corporation (TAC) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -2.78%

On May 26, 2023, TransAlta Corporation (NYSE: TAC) opened at $9.47, higher 0.21% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.475 and dropped to $9.375 before settling in for the closing price of $9.43. Price fluctuations for TAC have ranged from $7.55 to $11.85 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Utilities sector has jumped its sales by 5.20% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 100.70% at the time writing. With a float of $246.53 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $268.00 million.

In an organization with 1222 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +30.26, operating margin of +24.47, and the pretax margin is +12.06.

TransAlta Corporation (TAC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Utilities – Independent Power Producers industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of TransAlta Corporation is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 61.70%.

TransAlta Corporation (TAC) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.17) by $0.64. This company achieved a net margin of +1.75 while generating a return on equity of 3.71. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 100.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.23% during the next five years compared to 15.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

TransAlta Corporation (NYSE: TAC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for TransAlta Corporation (TAC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.31, a number that is poised to hit 0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.11 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of TransAlta Corporation (TAC)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.17 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.32 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.99%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.21.

During the past 100 days, TransAlta Corporation’s (TAC) raw stochastic average was set at 69.02%, which indicates a significant increase from 11.51% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.84% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 24.93% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.99, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.07. However, in the short run, TransAlta Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $9.49. Second resistance stands at $9.53. The third major resistance level sits at $9.59. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.39, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.33. The third support level lies at $9.29 if the price breaches the second support level.

TransAlta Corporation (NYSE: TAC) Key Stats

There are currently 263,858K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.55 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,289 M according to its annual income of 38,460 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 804,990 K and its income totaled 217,320 K.