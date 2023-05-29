Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (TNP) volume exceeds 0.26 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

May 26, 2023, Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE: TNP) trading session started at the price of $17.18, that was 2.98% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $17.74 and dropped to $17.18 before settling in for the closing price of $17.13. A 52-week range for TNP has been $8.40 – $24.78.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Energy sector saw sales topped by 10.20%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 162.70%. With a float of $19.68 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $29.20 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +33.27, operating margin of +29.80, and the pretax margin is +24.23.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (TNP) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited stocks. The insider ownership of Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited is 33.30%, while institutional ownership is 18.70%.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (TNP) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $3.1) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +23.74 while generating a return on equity of 15.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.64 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 162.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 52.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE: TNP) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (TNP) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.59.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.81, a number that is poised to hit 2.79 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 9.53 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (TNP)

The latest stats from [Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited, TNP] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.22 million was inferior to 0.38 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 52.16%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.73.

During the past 100 days, Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited’s (TNP) raw stochastic average was set at 27.00%, which indicates a significant decrease from 70.05% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.10% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 57.50% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.94, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.91. Now, the first resistance to watch is $17.86. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $18.08. The third major resistance level sits at $18.42. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.30, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.96. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $16.74.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE: TNP) Key Stats

There are 29,506K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 505.39 million. As of now, sales total 860,400 K while income totals 204,230 K. Its latest quarter income was 270,260 K while its last quarter net income were 101,140 K.