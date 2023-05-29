United States Cellular Corporation (USM) with a beta value of 0.70 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

On May 26, 2023, United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE: USM) opened at $14.53, higher 0.82% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.72 and dropped to $14.37 before settling in for the closing price of $14.56. Price fluctuations for USM have ranged from $14.12 to $32.41 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Communication Services Sector giant was 1.40%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -80.40% at the time writing. With a float of $14.04 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $85.00 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 4900 employees.

United States Cellular Corporation (USM) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Telecom Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of United States Cellular Corporation is 73.43%, while institutional ownership is 26.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 10, was worth 417,077. In this transaction EVP-CTO of this company sold 18,826 shares at a rate of $22.15, taking the stock ownership to the 18,825 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 09, when Company’s Director sold 1,834 for $19.61, making the entire transaction worth $35,965. This insider now owns 18,981 shares in total.

United States Cellular Corporation (USM) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.27) by -$0.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -80.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.80% during the next five years compared to 16.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE: USM) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for United States Cellular Corporation (USM). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.09, a number that is poised to hit 0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.77 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of United States Cellular Corporation (USM)

Looking closely at United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE: USM), its last 5-days average volume was 0.34 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.32 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 37.02%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.81.

During the past 100 days, United States Cellular Corporation’s (USM) raw stochastic average was set at 4.63%, which indicates a significant decrease from 28.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 46.78% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 59.07% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $19.17, while its 200-day Moving Average is $23.21. However, in the short run, United States Cellular Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $14.81. Second resistance stands at $14.94. The third major resistance level sits at $15.16. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.46, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.24. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $14.11.

United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE: USM) Key Stats

There are currently 84,719K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.23 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 4,169 M according to its annual income of 30,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 986,000 K and its income totaled 13,000 K.