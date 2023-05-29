UTime Limited (UTME) posted a 8.49% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

On May 26, 2023, UTime Limited (NASDAQ: UTME) opened at $1.00, higher 14.89% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.2099 and dropped to $1.00 before settling in for the closing price of $1.00. Price fluctuations for UTME have ranged from $0.65 to $2.39 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Technology Sector giant was -17.90%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -136.50% at the time writing. With a float of $3.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $8.16 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 384 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +5.00, operating margin of -12.55, and the pretax margin is -14.29.

UTime Limited (UTME) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Consumer Electronics industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of UTime Limited is 54.64%, while institutional ownership is 0.10%.

UTime Limited (UTME) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -14.10 while generating a return on equity of -85.92.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -136.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

UTime Limited (NASDAQ: UTME) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for UTime Limited (UTME). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.19.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.76

Technical Analysis of UTime Limited (UTME)

Looking closely at UTime Limited (NASDAQ: UTME), its last 5-days average volume was 75960.0, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.15 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 63.36%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, UTime Limited’s (UTME) raw stochastic average was set at 32.26%, which indicates a significant decrease from 80.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 86.62% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 224.04% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.9391, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.3338. However, in the short run, UTime Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.2399. Second resistance stands at $1.3299. The third major resistance level sits at $1.4498. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.0300, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.9101. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.8201.

UTime Limited (NASDAQ: UTME) Key Stats

There are currently 8,270K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 8.30 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 275,508 K according to its annual income of -38,833 K.