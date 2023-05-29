UUU (Universal Security Instruments Inc.) dropped -5.06 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

A new trading day began on May 26, 2023, with Universal Security Instruments Inc. (AMEX: UUU) stock priced at $2.01, down -5.06% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.20 and dropped to $1.90 before settling in for the closing price of $2.08. UUU’s price has ranged from $1.50 to $4.95 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Industrials sector was 6.80%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -129.10%. With a float of $1.95 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.31 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 12 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +30.86, operating margin of +0.36, and the pretax margin is -0.40.

Universal Security Instruments Inc. (UUU) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Security & Protection Services Industry. The insider ownership of Universal Security Instruments Inc. is 15.58%, while institutional ownership is 24.00%.

Universal Security Instruments Inc. (UUU) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -0.40 while generating a return on equity of -1.67. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -129.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Universal Security Instruments Inc. (AMEX: UUU) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Universal Security Instruments Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.23. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.01.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.09

Technical Analysis of Universal Security Instruments Inc. (UUU)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.2 million, its volume of 41920.0 showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.47%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, Universal Security Instruments Inc.’s (UUU) raw stochastic average was set at 12.57%, which indicates a significant increase from 11.86% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 52.42% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 58.01% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.1111, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.7596. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.1467 in the near term. At $2.3233, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.4467. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.8467, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.7233. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.5467.

Universal Security Instruments Inc. (AMEX: UUU) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 4.81 million, the company has a total of 2,310K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 19,550 K while annual income is -80 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 5,760 K while its latest quarter income was 340 K.