Uxin Limited (UXIN) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 64.19% last month.

May 26, 2023, Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) trading session started at the price of $1.39, that was -1.44% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.42 and dropped to $1.33 before settling in for the closing price of $1.39. A 52-week range for UXIN has been $0.80 – $10.70.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has dropped its sales by -3.50% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 81.20%. With a float of $39.39 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $47.18 million.

In an organization with 814 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +2.92, operating margin of -23.29, and the pretax margin is -8.76.

Uxin Limited (UXIN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Uxin Limited stocks. The insider ownership of Uxin Limited is 4.58%, while institutional ownership is 36.40%.

Uxin Limited (UXIN) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.12) by $0.12. This company achieved a net margin of -8.75. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 81.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Uxin Limited (UXIN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 17.89, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.27 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Uxin Limited (UXIN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.19 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.36 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.26%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.18.

During the past 100 days, Uxin Limited’s (UXIN) raw stochastic average was set at 18.27%, which indicates a significant decrease from 29.17% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 148.19% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 122.94% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.6768, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.5080. However, in the short run, Uxin Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.4167. Second resistance stands at $1.4633. The third major resistance level sits at $1.5067. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.3267, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.2833. The third support level lies at $1.2367 if the price breaches the second support level.

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) Key Stats

There are 39,562K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 63.50 million. As of now, sales total 258,090 K while income totals -22,590 K. Its latest quarter income was 68,220 K while its last quarter net income were -14,620 K.