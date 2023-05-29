Versus Systems Inc. (VS)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

A new trading day began on May 26, 2023, with Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VS) stock priced at $0.57, down -4.42% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.5868 and dropped to $0.56 before settling in for the closing price of $0.59. VS’s price has ranged from $0.38 to $15.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 13.30%. With a float of $10.56 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $10.71 million.

In an organization with 14 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Versus Systems Inc. (VS) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Versus Systems Inc. is 1.45%, while institutional ownership is 10.10%.

Versus Systems Inc. (VS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.1 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -1769.82 while generating a return on equity of -113.81. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 13.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Versus Systems Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -9.44, a number that is poised to hit -0.41 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.97 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Versus Systems Inc. (VS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.3 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.45 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.55%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, Versus Systems Inc.’s (VS) raw stochastic average was set at 3.54%, which indicates a significant increase from 2.03% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 95.84% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 241.43% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6215, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.8980. However, in the short run, Versus Systems Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.5792. Second resistance stands at $0.5964. The third major resistance level sits at $0.6060. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5524, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5428. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.5256.

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 6.30 million, the company has a total of 10,682K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,110 K while annual income is -21,760 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 160 K while its latest quarter income was -1,190 K.