VivoPower International PLC (VVPR) is 14.03% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) on May 26, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.5302, plunging -3.07% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.536 and dropped to $0.4806 before settling in for the closing price of $0.53. Within the past 52 weeks, VVPR’s price has moved between $0.23 and $2.47.

A company in the Technology sector has dropped its sales by -7.80% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -115.70%. With a float of $11.37 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $25.49 million.

In an organization with 242 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -6.06, operating margin of -65.43, and the pretax margin is -102.07.

VivoPower International PLC (VVPR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Solar industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of VivoPower International PLC is 51.95%, while institutional ownership is 7.30%.

VivoPower International PLC (VVPR) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -93.30 while generating a return on equity of -67.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -115.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) Trading Performance Indicators

VivoPower International PLC (VVPR) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.02.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.93 and is forecasted to reach -0.41 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of VivoPower International PLC (VVPR)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.24 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.78 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.59%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, VivoPower International PLC’s (VVPR) raw stochastic average was set at 30.05%, which indicates a significant increase from 27.69% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 193.48% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 185.02% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4482, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.5619. However, in the short run, VivoPower International PLC’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.5365. Second resistance stands at $0.5639. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5919. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4811, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4531. The third support level lies at $0.4257 if the price breaches the second support level.

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 12.40 million based on 23,370K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 22,450 K and income totals -21,570 K. The company made 13,617 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -1,446 K in sales during its previous quarter.