Volcon Inc. (VLCN) 20 Days SMA touches -35.80%: The odds favor the bear

Analyst Insights

Volcon Inc. (NASDAQ: VLCN) on May 26, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.73, plunging -2.97% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.74 and dropped to $0.69 before settling in for the closing price of $0.73. Within the past 52 weeks, VLCN’s price has moved between $0.60 and $3.45.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 83.50%. With a float of $23.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $24.54 million.

The firm has a total of 53 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -221.25, operating margin of -705.21, and the pretax margin is -752.97.

Volcon Inc. (VLCN) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Auto Manufacturers industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Volcon Inc. is 28.91%, while institutional ownership is 4.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 31, was worth 4,928. In this transaction Chief Operating Officer of this company bought 3,650 shares at a rate of $1.35, taking the stock ownership to the 3,650 shares.

Volcon Inc. (VLCN) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.3 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.33) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -752.97 while generating a return on equity of -986.72. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 83.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Volcon Inc. (NASDAQ: VLCN) Trading Performance Indicators

Volcon Inc. (VLCN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.96.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.35, a number that is poised to hit -0.34 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.99 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Volcon Inc. (VLCN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Volcon Inc., VLCN], we can find that recorded value of 0.69 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.11 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.02%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, Volcon Inc.’s (VLCN) raw stochastic average was set at 7.33%, which indicates a significant decrease from 15.55% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 164.62% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 90.58% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.2707, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.5685. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.7323. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.7612. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7823. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6823, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6612. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.6323.

Volcon Inc. (NASDAQ: VLCN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 17.81 million based on 30,615K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 4,550 K and income totals -34,240 K. The company made 1,170 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -7,300 K in sales during its previous quarter.

