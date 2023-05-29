Wejo Group Limited (WEJO) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 3,640 K

On May 26, 2023, Wejo Group Limited (NASDAQ: WEJO) opened at $0.30, higher 0.98% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.3099 and dropped to $0.283 before settling in for the closing price of $0.29. Price fluctuations for WEJO have ranged from $0.28 to $2.58 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 31.30% at the time writing. With a float of $77.36 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $109.02 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 275 workers is very important to gauge.

Wejo Group Limited (WEJO) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Wejo Group Limited is 18.00%, while institutional ownership is 36.90%.

Wejo Group Limited (WEJO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted -$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.24) by -$0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 31.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Wejo Group Limited (NASDAQ: WEJO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Wejo Group Limited (WEJO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.73.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.60, a number that is poised to hit -0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.28 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Wejo Group Limited (WEJO)

The latest stats from [Wejo Group Limited, WEJO] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.35 million was superior to 0.25 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.23%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Wejo Group Limited’s (WEJO) raw stochastic average was set at 1.55%, which indicates a significant decrease from 9.20% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 74.96% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 158.73% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4090, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.7713. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.3045. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.3206. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3314. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2776, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2668. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.2507.

Wejo Group Limited (NASDAQ: WEJO) Key Stats

There are currently 109,772K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 31.33 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 8,400 K according to its annual income of -159,250 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 3,640 K and its income totaled -32,050 K.