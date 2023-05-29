Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT) kicked off at the price of $0.70: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

May 26, 2023, Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: WPRT) trading session started at the price of $0.70, that was -0.36% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.71 and dropped to $0.6722 before settling in for the closing price of $0.70. A 52-week range for WPRT has been $0.65 – $1.60.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 5.90%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -326.60%. With a float of $151.59 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $171.69 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1820 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +10.40, operating margin of -14.34, and the pretax margin is -10.23.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Westport Fuel Systems Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. is 11.53%, while institutional ownership is 14.30%.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.08) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -10.70 while generating a return on equity of -14.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -326.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 30.00% during the next five years compared to 10.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: WPRT) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.39.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.41, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT)

Looking closely at Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: WPRT), its last 5-days average volume was 0.49 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.48 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 30.98%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, Westport Fuel Systems Inc.’s (WPRT) raw stochastic average was set at 6.80%, which indicates a significant decrease from 30.60% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 46.14% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 77.29% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7878, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9316. However, in the short run, Westport Fuel Systems Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.7159. Second resistance stands at $0.7319. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7537. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6781, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6563. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.6403.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: WPRT) Key Stats

There are 171,719K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 163.70 million. As of now, sales total 305,700 K while income totals -32,700 K. Its latest quarter income was 82,240 K while its last quarter net income were -10,630 K.