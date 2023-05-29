Westwater Resources Inc. (WWR) posted a -4.71% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Westwater Resources Inc. (AMEX: WWR) kicked off on May 26, 2023, at the price of $0.82, down -0.74% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.85 and dropped to $0.80 before settling in for the closing price of $0.82. Over the past 52 weeks, WWR has traded in a range of $0.77-$1.80.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 49.90%. With a float of $47.21 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $48.22 million.

The firm has a total of 34 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Westwater Resources Inc. (WWR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Other Industrial Metals & Mining Industry. The insider ownership of Westwater Resources Inc. is 0.93%, while institutional ownership is 10.60%.

Westwater Resources Inc. (WWR) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2017, the organization reported -$5.5 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$6.5) by $1. This company achieved a return on equity of -8.29. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 49.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to 63.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Westwater Resources Inc. (AMEX: WWR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Westwater Resources Inc.’s (WWR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.25

Technical Analysis of Westwater Resources Inc. (WWR)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Westwater Resources Inc., WWR], we can find that recorded value of 0.21 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.37 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.21%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Westwater Resources Inc.’s (WWR) raw stochastic average was set at 3.28%, which indicates a significant decrease from 4.55% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 45.37% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 70.32% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.9588, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.0850. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.8398. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.8696. The third major resistance level sits at $0.8895. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.7901, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7702. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.7404.

Westwater Resources Inc. (AMEX: WWR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 41.50 million has total of 50,900K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -11,120 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -2,390 K.