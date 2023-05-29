Search
WISeKey International Holding AG (WKEY) 20 Days SMA touches 44.84%: The odds favor the bear

WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ: WKEY) kicked off on May 26, 2023, at the price of $2.66, down -1.12% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.79 and dropped to $2.5401 before settling in for the closing price of $2.69. Over the past 52 weeks, WKEY has traded in a range of $0.81-$3.20.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Technology Sector giant was -6.70%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 74.10%. With a float of $4.00 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $12.30 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 81 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +40.41, operating margin of -57.91, and the pretax margin is -54.78.

WISeKey International Holding AG (WKEY) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -33.71 while generating a return on equity of -26.90. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 74.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ: WKEY) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at WISeKey International Holding AG’s (WKEY) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.74

Technical Analysis of WISeKey International Holding AG (WKEY)

Looking closely at WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ: WKEY), its last 5-days average volume was 1.56 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.45 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 29.58%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.35.

During the past 100 days, WISeKey International Holding AG’s (WKEY) raw stochastic average was set at 37.19%, which indicates a significant increase from 26.75% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 229.00% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 103.95% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.35, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.11. However, in the short run, WISeKey International Holding AG’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.79. Second resistance stands at $2.91. The third major resistance level sits at $3.04. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.54, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.41. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.29.

WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ: WKEY) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 38.09 million has total of 14,824K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 23,810 K in contrast with the sum of -27,480 K annual income.

