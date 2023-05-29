WSFS Financial Corporation (WSFS) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 0.41% last month.

On May 26, 2023, WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: WSFS) opened at $34.01, higher 0.50% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $35.315 and dropped to $33.51 before settling in for the closing price of $34.08. Price fluctuations for WSFS have ranged from $29.59 to $51.77 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 22.50% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -38.60% at the time writing. With a float of $60.94 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $61.51 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2160 employees.

WSFS Financial Corporation (WSFS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of WSFS Financial Corporation is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 91.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 27, was worth 27,220. In this transaction EVP, Chief Risk Officer of this company bought 798 shares at a rate of $34.11, taking the stock ownership to the 1,753 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 06, when Company’s EVP, Chief Customer Officer sold 920 for $50.02, making the entire transaction worth $46,023. This insider now owns 10,395 shares in total.

WSFS Financial Corporation (WSFS) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $1.28) by -$0.26. This company achieved a net margin of +23.35 while generating a return on equity of 10.73. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -38.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.00% during the next five years compared to 12.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: WSFS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for WSFS Financial Corporation (WSFS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.66. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.13.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.48, a number that is poised to hit 1.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.28 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of WSFS Financial Corporation (WSFS)

WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: WSFS) saw its 5-day average volume 0.22 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.29 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 73.62%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.55.

During the past 100 days, WSFS Financial Corporation’s (WSFS) raw stochastic average was set at 21.02%, which indicates a significant decrease from 78.73% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 48.59% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 42.97% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $35.30, while its 200-day Moving Average is $44.62. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $35.21 in the near term. At $36.16, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $37.01. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $33.40, it is likely to go to the next support level at $32.55. The third support level lies at $31.60 if the price breaches the second support level.

WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: WSFS) Key Stats

There are currently 61,449K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.09 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 963,950 K according to its annual income of 222,380 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 289,510 K and its income totaled 62,400 K.