ZeroFox Holdings Inc. (ZFOX) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 18.73%

ZeroFox Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ZFOX) on May 26, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.9289, soaring 3.72% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.987 and dropped to $0.9205 before settling in for the closing price of $0.94. Within the past 52 weeks, ZFOX’s price has moved between $0.75 and $15.73.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -800.00%. With a float of $94.73 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $116.89 million.

In an organization with 721 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +27.22, operating margin of -43.80, and the pretax margin is -639.72.

ZeroFox Holdings Inc. (ZFOX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Infrastructure industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of ZeroFox Holdings Inc. is 9.20%, while institutional ownership is 55.40%.

ZeroFox Holdings Inc. (ZFOX) Latest Financial update

As on 1/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.08) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -630.87 while generating a return on equity of -233.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -800.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

ZeroFox Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ZFOX) Trading Performance Indicators

ZeroFox Holdings Inc. (ZFOX) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.95.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -6.35, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.34 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ZeroFox Holdings Inc. (ZFOX)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.3 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.72 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 91.05%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, ZeroFox Holdings Inc.’s (ZFOX) raw stochastic average was set at 5.15%, which indicates a significant decrease from 93.63% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 57.98% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 130.44% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.1527, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.8381. However, in the short run, ZeroFox Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.0012. Second resistance stands at $1.0273. The third major resistance level sits at $1.0677. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.9347, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8943. The third support level lies at $0.8682 if the price breaches the second support level.

ZeroFox Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ZFOX) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 111.50 million based on 118,580K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 117,620 K and income totals -742,050 K. The company made 74,140 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -48,630 K in sales during its previous quarter.