Zynex Inc. (ZYXI) kicked off at the price of $9.40: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

Zynex Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYXI) kicked off on May 26, 2023, at the price of $9.32, up 0.21% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.46 and dropped to $9.15 before settling in for the closing price of $9.38. Over the past 52 weeks, ZYXI has traded in a range of $6.56-$17.25.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 46.50%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -0.10%. With a float of $20.80 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $36.69 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 900 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +79.77, operating margin of +14.50, and the pretax margin is +14.03.

Zynex Inc. (ZYXI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Medical Distribution Industry. The insider ownership of Zynex Inc. is 40.40%, while institutional ownership is 29.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 13, was worth 15,420. In this transaction Chief Operating Officer of this company sold 1,103 shares at a rate of $13.98, taking the stock ownership to the 13,973 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 31, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 38,126 for $10.68, making the entire transaction worth $407,186. This insider now owns 18,405 shares in total.

Zynex Inc. (ZYXI) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.01) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +10.78 while generating a return on equity of 24.31. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -0.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Zynex Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYXI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Zynex Inc.’s (ZYXI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.03. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 25.65.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.45, a number that is poised to hit 0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.69 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Zynex Inc. (ZYXI)

Looking closely at Zynex Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYXI), its last 5-days average volume was 0.26 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.33 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 26.22%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.60.

During the past 100 days, Zynex Inc.’s (ZYXI) raw stochastic average was set at 4.38%, which indicates a significant decrease from 30.12% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.38% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 95.43% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.03, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.66. However, in the short run, Zynex Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $9.52. Second resistance stands at $9.65. The third major resistance level sits at $9.83. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.21, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.03. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $8.90.

Zynex Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYXI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 343.76 million has total of 36,655K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 158,170 K in contrast with the sum of 17,050 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 42,170 K and last quarter income was 1,570 K.