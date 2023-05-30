$1.43M in average volume shows that Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR) is heading in the right direction

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: CIFR) on May 26, 2023, started off the session at the price of $2.29, soaring 3.91% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.40 and dropped to $2.25 before settling in for the closing price of $2.30. Within the past 52 weeks, CIFR’s price has moved between $0.38 and $3.32.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 52.50%. With a float of $41.42 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $248.65 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 26 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -94.20, operating margin of -2401.22, and the pretax margin is -1225.32.

Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Capital Markets industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Cipher Mining Inc. is 1.40%, while institutional ownership is 11.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 01, was worth 28,679. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 35,000 shares at a rate of $0.82, taking the stock ownership to the 3,120,614 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 08, when Company’s Director bought 25,000 for $1.43, making the entire transaction worth $35,718. This insider now owns 270,266 shares in total.

Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.02) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -1285.91 while generating a return on equity of -11.22. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 52.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: CIFR) Trading Performance Indicators

Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 23.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.11, a number that is poised to hit -0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR)

Looking closely at Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: CIFR), its last 5-days average volume was 0.67 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.36 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 47.92%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.24.

During the past 100 days, Cipher Mining Inc.’s (CIFR) raw stochastic average was set at 65.32%, which indicates a significant decrease from 73.26% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 90.66% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 152.60% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.31, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.52. However, in the short run, Cipher Mining Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.44. Second resistance stands at $2.50. The third major resistance level sits at $2.59. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.29, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.20. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.14.

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: CIFR) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 572.60 million based on 248,938K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 3,040 K and income totals -39,050 K. The company made 21,900 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -6,600 K in sales during its previous quarter.