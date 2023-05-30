1.77% volatility in Copart Inc. (CPRT) last month: This is a red flag warning

A new trading day began on May 26, 2023, with Copart Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRT) stock priced at $87.97, up 0.15% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $88.48 and dropped to $87.53 before settling in for the closing price of $87.75. CPRT’s price has ranged from $51.10 to $89.79 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales topped by 19.30%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 16.00%. With a float of $427.39 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $476.79 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 9500 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +45.31, operating margin of +39.28, and the pretax margin is +38.30.

Copart Inc. (CPRT) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Auto & Truck Dealerships Industry. The insider ownership of Copart Inc. is 9.50%, while institutional ownership is 82.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 23, was worth 4,353,026. In this transaction Director of this company sold 50,000 shares at a rate of $87.06, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 22, when Company’s Director sold 160,000 for $89.27, making the entire transaction worth $14,283,200. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Copart Inc. (CPRT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 4/29/2023, the company reported earnings of $0.72 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +31.14 while generating a return on equity of 26.74. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.63 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 16.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 22.30% during the next five years compared to 22.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Copart Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Copart Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 5.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11.14. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 48.11.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.39, a number that is poised to hit 0.65 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.77 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Copart Inc. (CPRT)

The latest stats from [Copart Inc., CPRT] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.24 million was superior to 2.01 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 74.02%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.51.

During the past 100 days, Copart Inc.’s (CPRT) raw stochastic average was set at 93.48%, which indicates a significant increase from 82.07% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.01% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 22.26% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $78.15, while its 200-day Moving Average is $66.11. Now, the first resistance to watch is $88.40. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $88.91. The third major resistance level sits at $89.35. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $87.45, it is likely to go to the next support level at $87.01. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $86.50.

Copart Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 41.82 billion, the company has a total of 476,600K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 3,501 M while annual income is 1,090 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,022 M while its latest quarter income was 350,430 K.