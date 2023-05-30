Search
13.85% volatility in American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB) last month: This is a red flag warning

Company News

May 26, 2023, American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) trading session started at the price of $0.199, that was 5.21% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.207 and dropped to $0.1836 before settling in for the closing price of $0.18. A 52-week range for AREB has been $0.12 – $1.54.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company grew by 183.20% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 80.30%. With a float of $15.96 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $16.93 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +22.37, operating margin of -59.92, and the pretax margin is -84.54.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward American Rebel Holdings Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of American Rebel Holdings Inc. is 4.18%, while institutional ownership is 4.50%.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.01) by -$0.35. This company achieved a net margin of -84.54 while generating a return on equity of -198.90. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 80.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.76 and is forecasted to reach 0.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB)

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) saw its 5-day average volume 1.67 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.88 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 67.19%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, American Rebel Holdings Inc.’s (AREB) raw stochastic average was set at 37.22%, which indicates a significant decrease from 70.85% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 137.75% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 125.91% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1532, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.2729. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.2048 in the near term. At $0.2176, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2282. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1814, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1708. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1580.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) Key Stats

There are 16,931K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 3.10 million. As of now, sales total 8,450 K while income totals -7,140 K. Its latest quarter income was 4,400 K while its last quarter net income were -230 K.

ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 1.77% last month.

Shaun Noe -
ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE: IBN) on May 26, 2023, started off the session at the price of $22.95, soaring 1.37% from the previous trading...
Read more

Senseonics Holdings Inc. (SENS) last year’s performance of -41.06% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Steve Mayer -
May 26, 2023, Senseonics Holdings Inc. (AMEX: SENS) trading session started at the price of $0.66, that was 0.76% jump from the session before....
Read more

T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 79,571 M

Shaun Noe -
On May 26, 2023, T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) opened at $135.24, lower -0.45% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

