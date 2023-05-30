15.41% volatility in Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. (TMPO) last month: This is a red flag warning

Search
A new trading day began on May 26, 2023, with Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TMPO) stock priced at $0.2676, up 16.67% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.3233 and dropped to $0.2651 before settling in for the closing price of $0.27. TMPO’s price has ranged from $0.23 to $15.15 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -211.00%. With a float of $23.56 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $26.33 million.

In an organization with 74 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. (TMPO) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Electronic Components Industry. The insider ownership of Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. is 15.00%, while institutional ownership is 4.70%.

Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. (TMPO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -211.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TMPO) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Tempo Automation Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.76.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -5.40, a number that is poised to hit -0.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.70 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. (TMPO)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.44 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.75 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 46.11%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, Tempo Automation Holdings Inc.’s (TMPO) raw stochastic average was set at 3.21%, which indicates a significant decrease from 70.83% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 168.91% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 198.40% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5502, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.5702. However, in the short run, Tempo Automation Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.3372. Second resistance stands at $0.3593. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3954. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2790, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2429. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.2208.

Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TMPO) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 8.30 million, the company has a total of 27,141K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 12,050 K while annual income is -144,850 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 2,770 K while its latest quarter income was -7,390 K.

