17.12% volatility in Healthcare Triangle Inc. (HCTI) last month: This is a red flag warning

Healthcare Triangle Inc. (NASDAQ: HCTI) kicked off on May 26, 2023, at the price of $2.54, up 24.81% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.00 and dropped to $2.54 before settling in for the closing price of $2.61. Over the past 52 weeks, HCTI has traded in a range of $1.11-$16.80.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -29.40%. With a float of $1.58 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $4.28 million.

In an organization with 55 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +17.26, operating margin of -22.70, and the pretax margin is -20.81.

Healthcare Triangle Inc. (HCTI) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Health Information Services Industry. The insider ownership of Healthcare Triangle Inc. is 64.68%, while institutional ownership is 7.90%.

Healthcare Triangle Inc. (HCTI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.07 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.04) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -20.94 while generating a return on equity of -67.38. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -29.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Healthcare Triangle Inc. (NASDAQ: HCTI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Healthcare Triangle Inc.’s (HCTI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.31.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.27

Technical Analysis of Healthcare Triangle Inc. (HCTI)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.13 million. That was better than the volume of 63742.0 it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 47.07%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.51.

During the past 100 days, Healthcare Triangle Inc.’s (HCTI) raw stochastic average was set at 47.69%, which indicates a significant decrease from 53.46% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 188.16% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 132.57% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.12, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.20. However, in the short run, Healthcare Triangle Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.99. Second resistance stands at $4.73. The third major resistance level sits at $5.45. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.53, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.81. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.07.

Healthcare Triangle Inc. (NASDAQ: HCTI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 13.78 million has total of 4,278K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 45,890 K in contrast with the sum of -9,610 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 9,840 K and last quarter income was -3,280 K.