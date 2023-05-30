Search
admin
admin

17.12% volatility in Healthcare Triangle Inc. (HCTI) last month: This is a red flag warning

Top Picks

Healthcare Triangle Inc. (NASDAQ: HCTI) kicked off on May 26, 2023, at the price of $2.54, up 24.81% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.00 and dropped to $2.54 before settling in for the closing price of $2.61. Over the past 52 weeks, HCTI has traded in a range of $1.11-$16.80.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -29.40%. With a float of $1.58 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $4.28 million.

In an organization with 55 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +17.26, operating margin of -22.70, and the pretax margin is -20.81.

Healthcare Triangle Inc. (HCTI) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Health Information Services Industry. The insider ownership of Healthcare Triangle Inc. is 64.68%, while institutional ownership is 7.90%.

Healthcare Triangle Inc. (HCTI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.07 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.04) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -20.94 while generating a return on equity of -67.38. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -29.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Healthcare Triangle Inc. (NASDAQ: HCTI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Healthcare Triangle Inc.’s (HCTI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.31.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.27

Technical Analysis of Healthcare Triangle Inc. (HCTI)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.13 million. That was better than the volume of 63742.0 it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 47.07%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.51.

During the past 100 days, Healthcare Triangle Inc.’s (HCTI) raw stochastic average was set at 47.69%, which indicates a significant decrease from 53.46% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 188.16% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 132.57% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.12, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.20. However, in the short run, Healthcare Triangle Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.99. Second resistance stands at $4.73. The third major resistance level sits at $5.45. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.53, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.81. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.07.

Healthcare Triangle Inc. (NASDAQ: HCTI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 13.78 million has total of 4,278K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 45,890 K in contrast with the sum of -9,610 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 9,840 K and last quarter income was -3,280 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

Can Companhia Siderurgica Nacional’s (SID) drop of -4.83% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Shaun Noe -
Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE: SID) on May 26, 2023, started off the session at the price of $2.54, soaring 2.81% from the previous trading...
Read more

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (IEP) kicked off at the price of $20.65: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

Sana Meer -
May 26, 2023, Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ: IEP) trading session started at the price of $21.16, that was 0.10% jump from the session before....
Read more

Yext Inc. (YEXT) soared 3.44 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

-
On May 26, 2023, Yext Inc. (NYSE: YEXT) opened at $8.42, higher 3.44% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.