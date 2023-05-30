-18.99% percent quarterly performance for Equitable Holdings Inc. (EQH) is not indicative of the underlying story

A new trading day began on May 26, 2023, with Equitable Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EQH) stock priced at $25.46, up 0.51% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $25.52 and dropped to $25.235 before settling in for the closing price of $25.29. EQH’s price has ranged from $21.89 to $33.24 over the past 52 weeks.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 0.10% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 461.60%. With a float of $354.48 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $361.90 million.

The firm has a total of 8200 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Equitable Holdings Inc. (EQH) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Insurance – Diversified Industry. The insider ownership of Equitable Holdings Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 102.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 24, was worth 450,372. In this transaction Director of this company sold 19,297 shares at a rate of $23.34, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 22, when Company’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 8,100 for $25.38, making the entire transaction worth $205,584. This insider now owns 27,062 shares in total.

Equitable Holdings Inc. (EQH) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $0.96 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +12.73 while generating a return on equity of 27.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.42 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 461.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.86% during the next five years compared to 27.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Equitable Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EQH) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Equitable Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.73.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.40, a number that is poised to hit 1.32 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.45 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Equitable Holdings Inc. (EQH)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Equitable Holdings Inc., EQH], we can find that recorded value of 2.66 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 3.05 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 71.52%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.81.

During the past 100 days, Equitable Holdings Inc.’s (EQH) raw stochastic average was set at 31.09%, which indicates a significant decrease from 87.99% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.38% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 40.06% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $24.70, while its 200-day Moving Average is $28.64. Now, the first resistance to watch is $25.55. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $25.68. The third major resistance level sits at $25.83. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $25.26, it is likely to go to the next support level at $25.11. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $24.98.

Equitable Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EQH) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 9.01 billion, the company has a total of 356,083K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 14,017 M while annual income is 1,785 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 2,357 M while its latest quarter income was 177,000 K.