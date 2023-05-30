$2.48M in average volume shows that Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) is heading in the right direction

A new trading day began on May 26, 2023, with Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) stock priced at $1.76, up 4.55% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.90 and dropped to $1.67 before settling in for the closing price of $1.76. RAD’s price has ranged from $1.76 to $11.60 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 2.30% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -37.70%. With a float of $54.38 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $55.02 million.

The firm has a total of 47000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +19.94, operating margin of +0.27, and the pretax margin is -3.14.

Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Pharmaceutical Retailers Industry. The insider ownership of Rite Aid Corporation is 3.60%, while institutional ownership is 52.30%.

Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 2/27/2023, the company reported earnings of -$1.24 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -3.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.69 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -37.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -3.69% during the next five years compared to -45.89% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Rite Aid Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -13.71, a number that is poised to hit -1.46 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -4.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Rite Aid Corporation (RAD)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Rite Aid Corporation, RAD], we can find that recorded value of 2.23 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.44 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 43.60%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, Rite Aid Corporation’s (RAD) raw stochastic average was set at 6.77%, which indicates a significant decrease from 40.48% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 61.65% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 68.09% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.1656, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.3457. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.9367. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.0333. The third major resistance level sits at $2.1667. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.7067, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.5733. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.4767.

Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 99.30 million, the company has a total of 56,427K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 24,092 M while annual income is -749,940 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 6,093 M while its latest quarter income was -241,310 K.